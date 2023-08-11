THERE’S A COLD FRONT ON THE WEATHER PLANNER!
More like a slightly less hot front, but semantics....
The forecast generally remains unchanged over the next 10 days, but there is one change coming that you’ll want to know about; we have a cold front on the 10-day weather planner, set to arrive on Tuesday! This front isn’t like the fronts in the cold weather season and it’ll just clip our area. All of the colder air behind the front will stay far too our north and northeast, but the front should drop our temperatures a handful of degrees with a 10% chance of rain returning too. Outside of Tuesday’s high temperature of 103°, we’re expecting highs near 105° every single day through next Sunday with no rain in the forecast except for next Tuesday’s 10% chance. We’ll continue to climb a myriad of top-10 lists for hot and dry weather which you can see below.
|Top 10 Lists
|Count
|Ranking
|Record (Year)
|Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures
|25
|7th
|44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
|Longest streak of lows 80°+
|10
|4th
|15 days (1934)
|Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation
|55
|Tied 4th
|82 days (Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
|Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation
|40
|Tied 8th
|49 days (Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)
|Days with highs 105°+
|13
|2nd
|32 days (2011)
|Days in 2023 at/above 100°
|38
|*not currently in top 10 but on pace*
|50 days (1925) spot 10
90 days (2011) spot 1
*chart updated on August 10th
