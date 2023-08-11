THERE’S A COLD FRONT ON THE WEATHER PLANNER!

The forecast generally remains unchanged over the next 10 days, but there is one change coming that you’ll want to know about; we have a cold front on the 10-day weather planner, set to arrive on Tuesday! This front isn’t like the fronts in the cold weather season and it’ll just clip our area. All of the colder air behind the front will stay far too our north and northeast, but the front should drop our temperatures a handful of degrees with a 10% chance of rain returning too. Outside of Tuesday’s high temperature of 103°, we’re expecting highs near 105° every single day through next Sunday with no rain in the forecast except for next Tuesday’s 10% chance. We’ll continue to climb a myriad of top-10 lists for hot and dry weather which you can see below.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures 25 7th 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest streak of lows 80°+ 10 4th 15 days (1934) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation 55 Tied 4th 82 days (Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation 40 Tied 8th 49 days (Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015) Days with highs 105°+ 13 2nd 32 days (2011) Days in 2023 at/above 100° 38 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* 50 days (1925) spot 10

90 days (2011) spot 1

*chart updated on August 10th

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.