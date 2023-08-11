Advertise
THERE’S A COLD FRONT ON THE WEATHER PLANNER!

More like a slightly less hot front, but semantics....
By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The forecast generally remains unchanged over the next 10 days, but there is one change coming that you’ll want to know about; we have a cold front on the 10-day weather planner, set to arrive on Tuesday! This front isn’t like the fronts in the cold weather season and it’ll just clip our area. All of the colder air behind the front will stay far too our north and northeast, but the front should drop our temperatures a handful of degrees with a 10% chance of rain returning too. Outside of Tuesday’s high temperature of 103°, we’re expecting highs near 105° every single day through next Sunday with no rain in the forecast except for next Tuesday’s 10% chance. We’ll continue to climb a myriad of top-10 lists for hot and dry weather which you can see below.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures257th44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest streak of lows 80°+104th15 days (1934)
Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation55Tied 4th82 days (Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation40Tied 8th49 days (Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)
Days with highs 105°+132nd32 days (2011)
Days in 2023 at/above 100°38*not currently in top 10 but on pace*50 days (1925) spot 10
90 days (2011) spot 1

*chart updated on August 10th

