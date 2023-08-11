Waco ISD’s G.W. Carver Middle School reopening after fire left historic campus in ruins two years ago

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A brand new campus for Waco ISD’s G.W. Carver Middle School is finally opening with the start of the school year Monday, nearly two years after a massive fire burned the historic school to the ground the summer before the start of the 2021 school year.

As Carver students attended Indian Spring Middle School for the following school year, district voters approved a bond in November that expedited the replacement of Carver Middle.

The school now has a brand new cafeteria, library, auditorium, weight room and more resources like sound-proof music rooms upgraded science labs.

School secretary, Sandra Dorsey-Butler, has family history with the school.

“I have very, very deep roots,” she said. “I started school here in the third grade, and I never went to another public school. I graduated here in 1969.”

She said her father was the first teacher ever hired to G.W. Carver when it first opened its doors in 1956. She said she was there that night the school she remembered burned down, but she had hope the district would rebuild and continue making history at Carver.

“It’s going to be better than it’s ever been before,” Dorsey-Butler said.

She told KWTX that the finished product is better than before. She said one of the hallways will be named after her father to continue his legacy.

“I get goosebumps walking down the halls,” she said. “The first time we walked through, I got to about right here, and the tears just started rolling because I was thinking, my mom and dad would be so happy to see this.”

The new middle school is currently 184,000 square feet with a budget of $73.2 million to restore the campus.

It will hold around 1,060 students, coming from Carver Middle and Indian Spring Middle School, which were all attending Indian Spring Middle in 2021 and 2022. Indian Spring Middle will close for the upcoming school year.

“We expedited the planning for this school and have been working diligently since that time to get it reopened to open this new building,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said. “We’re just thrilled to have this building in place.”

G.W. Carver will open its doors for the new academic year on Monday, Aug. 14.

It is one of four schools being replaced because of the $355 dollar bond project that voters approved in the November 2021 election.

Tennyson Middle School is still under construction with a predicted completion date in Fall 2024.

Waco High School is also still under construction with plans of completion by Fall 2025.

The district says the now-closed Indian Spring Campus will be repurposed and house Kendrick Elementary students and staff when efforts to tear down the original building take place. Waco ISD says it does not expect movement to happen until after the first semester of the school year.

Lastly, renovations to South Waco Elementary do not have any updates at this time.

All projects are set to be complete by the end of 20-25.

