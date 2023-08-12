Copperas Cove ISD holding 9th annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event for back to school

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove ISD is holding their 9th annual “Stuff the Bus” event to collect school supplies for back to school.

The event started on Friday Aug. 11 and will be going until Sunday Aug. 13.

Donations will be collected at the Walmart in Copperas Cove on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Anyone who is unable to make it out to the event can still donate to Copperas Cove ISD online here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.