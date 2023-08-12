Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

How fixing up an old Mustang helped one ALS patient find joy through friendship

Gratitude for caregivers like his wife Nancy, his children, his dog Taco, and his 1973 Ford...
Gratitude for caregivers like his wife Nancy, his children, his dog Taco, and his 1973 Ford Mustang — which even though it had stopped running back in 1999 — took up permanent residence at his house.(CBS News)
By Steve Hartman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBS NEWS) - If there’s anything even remotely good about having ALS, 56-year-old Craig Reagan of College Station, Texas, says it may be a heightened sense of gratitude.

Gratitude for caregivers like his wife Nancy, his children, his dog Taco, and his 1973 Ford Mustang — which even though it had stopped running back in 1999 — took up permanent residence at his house.

“It’s a big paperweight,” Craig explained to CBS News, adding that he “just had such an attachment to it.”

Reagan has had the Mustang since high school.

“And he was proud of it,” Nancy said.

Craig had hoped that someday his two sons might want to fix it up with him, but they showed no interest in cars. Then, he planned to do it himself, but he was diagnosed with ALS in 2016.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing patients to lose their ability to move and speak.

The Mustang sat rotting — until some old high school friends caught wind.

“And everybody, as soon as I called these guys, they were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Richard Watson said.

For the next year, the friends went to work on it, putting in hundreds of hours while other kids from the class of 1985 paid for parts.

And not long ago, that big, immovable paperweight was ready to lift off.

“It was almost like a piece of him…that came back to life,” his wife Nancy said.

While there is still no known cure for ALS, Craig has clearly found his treatment.

“I feel like I’m a teenager,” Craig said.

And as for the people who made the moment possible, they insist the bigger gift was the lesson they received.

“He reminded us of something maybe we forgot,” Watson said.

“Just do good stuff for people,” friend Mike Silva added. “That’s all that matters. Just do good stuff today.”

Do good stuff today. There’s no better medicine on earth.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

fastcast blowing vegetation Clark Roofing
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
An 11-year-old boy who had been fighting leukemia for the last three years celebrated his...
Killeen boy rings the bell after beating three-year battle with Leukemia
Multiple vehicle thefts overnight in Freestone County
Central Texas flight school affected by extreme heat
Extreme heat creates challenges for Central Texas flight school