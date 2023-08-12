Inaugural class at Baylor College of Medicine Temple received their white coats

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The first 40 students to study at the Baylor College of Medicine in Temple campus received their white coats in a ceremony on Friday night.

The ceremony took place started at 6:00 p.m. at the Mayborn Civic Center.

The white coats symbolize the students practice of medicine and the commitment to the patients they will serve.

Students began their classes on July 31 at the new campus.

