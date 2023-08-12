Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Midway’s LLWS run ends after falling 4-3 in semifinals

Midway All Stars playing in the 2023 LLWS in Greenville, North Carolina
Midway All Stars playing in the 2023 LLWS in Greenville, North Carolina(Chad Vautherine)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The Midway All Stars Little League World Series run comes to an end after falling to North Carolina, 4-3, in the LLWS Semifinals on Saturday at Stallings Stadium.

For the first time in the entire tournament, Midway found themselves down 2-0 in the top of the first inning after North Carolina scored two unearned runs on two errors in the frame to take a two-run lead.

All of the Midway magic began to unfold in the bottom of the fourth inning after an Ambri Ramos RBI single closed to deficit to just one run and set the table for Midway sensation Zaneria Hughes, who clobbered a two-run homer to give Midway the 3-2 lead.

Though, Midway ran into trouble while just two outs away from securing a spot in the title game. North Carolina went on to add two more runs in the top of the sixth to take back the lead. North Carolina retired the side in the sixth to secure the 4-3 semifinal win over Midway.

North Carolina will play in the LLWS title game on Sunday against New York at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Temple
2-A-DAYS: Young wildcats learning what it means to play at Temple
Midway
2-A-DAYS: Midway ready for a breakthrough season
2-A-DAYS: Temple
KWTX News 10 at Six
2-A-DAYS: Midway