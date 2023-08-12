Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Minneapolis police search for suspects in backyard shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded

The shooting happened Friday night in a backyard where people had gathered for a punk rock show.
The shooting happened Friday night in a backyard where people had gathered for a punk rock show.(KARE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police were searching Saturday for two suspects following a shooting in Minneapolis that left one man dead and six other people injured.

The shooting happened Friday night in a backyard where people had gathered for a punk rock show. Early information indicates that two suspects walked up the alley, gunfire erupted and they fled on foot, authorities said.

Police believe one of the people at the show was targeted by a shooter, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said during a news conference. He added that police have yet to confirm that there were two shooters.

When police responded, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. They also learned that some people with gunshot wounds had taken themselves to the hospital.

The man who died has yet to be identified, and police said one of the wounded men sustained life-threatening injuries.

“It’s like normal one second, and then shots fired. And everybody hit the ground,” Quinn McClurg, who was at the show, told Minnesota Public Radio. “The next I was — I can’t even conceptualize something like that happening at a punk show. I was making sure all my friends are OK and making sure people are getting the help they needed.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
Beloved police K-9 dies after cancer battle: ‘He touched many people’s lives’
Generic police lights
1 dead, 1 critical, several unaccounted for after explosion destroys 3 homes, damages others
Copperas Cove ISD holding 9th annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event for back to school