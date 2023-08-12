Advertise
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests kidnapping suspect with help of K9 unit

MCTMCTXSheriff Arrests Target Kidnapping Suspect
MCTMCTXSheriff Arrests Target Kidnapping Suspect(KBTX)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Montgomery County (KBTX) - A 22-year-old man from Magnolia has been arrested in an attempted kidnapping at Target on FM 2978 earlier this week.

The Montgomery Sherriff’s Office says an MCTX Sheriff K9 unit located Jose Luis Contreras at a restaurant on I-45 in Conroe, where he was arrested and taken into custody. He’s being taken to Montgomery County Jail where he will be charged with Attempted Kidnapping.

The office gives special thanks to efforts of detectives, their SWAT team, and intelligence analysts with their real-time crime center.

“I could not be more proud of the men and women of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office who worked around the clock these last few days to identify and apprehend this dangerous criminal. Also, I’d like to thank our community for their unwavering support and assistance throughout this investigation. Today is a reminder that when we stand united, we can achieve remarkable things. Let this be a testament to the strength and resilience of our community,” said Sheriff Rand Henderson.

Previously on Saturday, the office asked the public for help in locating Contreras, saying he was considered dangerous.

