Multiple fire departments working to contain large brush fire in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire departments are helping contain a large brush fire in Lorena.

The brush fire is near Box Ranch Road and Robin Road in Lorena.

City fire departments helping include Waco, Lorena, Moody, Bruceville-Eddy, Robinson, Hewitt and Texas A&M Forest Service.

Texas A&M Forest Service has two dozers and a strike team of five fire engines at the scene.

The fire is estimated to be 75 acres in size and is currently 0 percent contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.