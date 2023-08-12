Multiple fire departments working to contain large brush fire in Lorena
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire departments are helping contain a large brush fire in Lorena.
The brush fire is near Box Ranch Road and Robin Road in Lorena.
City fire departments helping include Waco, Lorena, Moody, Bruceville-Eddy, Robinson, Hewitt and Texas A&M Forest Service.
Texas A&M Forest Service has two dozers and a strike team of five fire engines at the scene.
The fire is estimated to be 75 acres in size and is currently 0 percent contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
