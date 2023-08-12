Multiple vehicle thefts overnight in Freestone County
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office are working to find multiple vehicles that were stolen Thursday night in Freestone County.
In total five vehicles were stolen and two have been recovered, FCSO says.
The vehicles were taken from south-central to east Freestone County near the cities of Teague and Butler.
FCSO reminds residents of ways to help reduce the chance of their vehicle being stolen.
Some of the tips include:
- Taking your keys out of the car
- Locking your car
- Rolling up your windows
- Not leaving your vehicle running and walking away
- Parking in well-lit areas when possible
- Using anti-theft devices when possible
FCSO says only about 42 percent of all stolen vehicles are found.
