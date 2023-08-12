Ribbon cutting celebrates completed renovations at Midway Middle School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD celebrated the finalization of the $148 million bond program with a ribbon cutting of the newly renovated Midway Middle School Friday afternoon.

Renovations include overhauls to the bathrooms, classrooms, band hall, cafeteria and several cosmetic upgrades.

The building was originally built in 1976 and served as Midway High School until 2003.

For the last 20 years the building has served as Midway Middle School.

The first day of school for Midway ISD is Tuesday, Aug. 15.

