1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Town East Mall in Mesquite

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is in custody and another is injured after a shooting at a Mesquite mall Saturday.

Officers with the Mesquite Police Department were called to a shooting inside Town East Mall just before 7 p.m.

According to the report, one victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital. They are currently in stable condition.

MPD said within five minutes, officers found and took the suspect, 39-year-old Zettie Minter, of Dallas, into custody.

“There is no indication that was an active shooter incident,” a statement from MPD reads. “The IH635 doors will be closed until further notice to investigate the incident but the rest of the mall remains open.”

The investigation revealed Minter and the victim knew each other, MPD said, and the incident resulted from an altercation between the two inside a store on the lower level of the mall.

Minter is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Mesquite Police Department thanked Town East Mall security officers who quickly detained the Minter and directed officers to his location.

