Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cecily Aguilar faces sentencing for her involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder

Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen(CNN)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cecily Aguilar, is getting ready to face her fate in federal court after pleading guilty for her part in covering up the murder of then Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Back in November Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Vanessa’s sister Mayra Guillen told KWTX that she hopes to see Aguilar receive that maximum sentence at Monday’s sentencing hearing.

”We all have different opinions on what justice is, if that’s what the law is saying then I agree with it,” Mayra said.

Aguilar is the only person charged in Vanessa’s murder. She previously admitted to helping her boyfriend Aaron Robinson dismember Vanessa’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River. Guillen’s suspected killer, Robinson, killed himself before her body was found.

Monday’s hearing was originally scheduled for April. But Aguilar’s defense attorney previously filed a motion to delay it to allow a psychiatric expert to testify.

As far as the state, Mayra said herself along with several of her family members will take the stand, speaking to Aguilar for the first time.

”I know it’s going to be very hard because just the thought of previous occasions when I’ve had to see her face to face it’s tough,” Mayra said. “There are a lot of emotions.”

Mayra took to X to encourage her followers to gather in front of the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. before the hearing begins.

Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia, LULAC State of Texas District 17 director, said she, along with other LULAC members, will be there.

”This is a lifelong commitment,” Carrillo-Tapia said. “We turned from looking for her to wanting to make sure that there was justice.”

KWTX will have a crew inside the courtroom and provide any updates that come in both on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Tammy Blankenship Harlan (left) is charged in the hit-and-run death of David Grotberg. (Jail...
Trial of ex-Waco educator charged in hit-and-run death of Baylor student postponed

Latest News

Seth Sutton. (Campaign photo)
Jury selection scheduled for Waco attorney’s murder-for-hire trial
KWTX Weather Xtra - August 13, 2023
Killeen Police and Fire Department preparing for annual ‘Battle of the Badges Blood Drive’
SWAT responds to Cedar Park hotel for high-risk warrant