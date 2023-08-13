Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cedar Park Police Department investigating 2 separate fatal car accidents

By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating two separate fatal car accidents.

Officers responded to the first accident between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Aug. 4 at the intersection of Brushy Creek Road and Gupton Way.

The driver of the motorcycle, 53-year-old Nathan Andrew Coffey of Round Rock, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Coffey would die from his injuries on Aug. 9.

The second accident was a single vehicle crash on Aug. 12 in the 1900 block of East Whitestone. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Elisa Jean Winters of Leander, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both accidents are under investigation by the Cedar Park Police Department Highway Enforcement Unit.

Cedar Park Police Department reminds drivers to stay alert, watch out for motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians and drive at safe speeds.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Andrew and Royden talk GOTY 2023 contenders
What Games Will Make the Top 10 for 2023? | The Uplink [Ep 41]
One person is in custody and another is injured after a shooting at a Mesquite mall Saturday.
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Town East Mall in Mesquite
Search underway for missing Dallas woman: Dallas police
With their own money, Aniya Smith, 17, and her family bought most of the school supplies and...
Temple teen organizes backpack drive event for students in need