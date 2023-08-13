Cedar Park Police Department investigating 2 separate fatal car accidents

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating two separate fatal car accidents.

Officers responded to the first accident between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Aug. 4 at the intersection of Brushy Creek Road and Gupton Way.

The driver of the motorcycle, 53-year-old Nathan Andrew Coffey of Round Rock, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Coffey would die from his injuries on Aug. 9.

The second accident was a single vehicle crash on Aug. 12 in the 1900 block of East Whitestone. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Elisa Jean Winters of Leander, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both accidents are under investigation by the Cedar Park Police Department Highway Enforcement Unit.

Cedar Park Police Department reminds drivers to stay alert, watch out for motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians and drive at safe speeds.

