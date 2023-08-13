Dangerously hot for the rest of the weekend, but there’s a tiny cool down heading our way

We’re continuing our climb up numerous top 10 record lists as we deal with day after day of extreme heat. Look at the chart below for an up to date look at what lists were climbing up and where we’re at now compared to those years in the number 1 spots. As far as the forecast goes, it’ll generally remain unchanged for the next 10 days unfortunately. We are tracking some tiny changes in our weather pattern arriving Monday/Tuesday. A very, very weak cold front that will move through Central Texas during the beginning of the work week. Sadly the significantly cooler air will stay bottled up to our north and northeast, but we will see temperatures drop a few degrees briefly on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday too before we warm it up once again. This boundary will move into some moisture that’ll be in place in Central Texas and that may be enough to stir up a stray shower or two. The chances aren’t really looking, but a few lucky Central Texas can’t rule out some rain Monday afternoon and possibly into Tuesday.

Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s waking up Sunday morning. There are some clouds around this morning, but expect lots of sunshine and breezy south/southwest winds for the afternoon. Highs will be around 103 to 107. Our eastern areas will remain a bit more humid - So feels-like temperatures will be closer to 110. Our western areas will be a bit more dry will help out heat index values but increases the fire danger. Counties near and west of I-35 are under a Red Flag Warning on Sunday, but everyone in Central Texas will need to remain cautious outdoors as fire danger is at a critical level.

As the work week starts, temperatures will be around 105 on Monday. The “frontal” boundary will move in and “cool” things off a few degrees on Tuesday. We could possibly see some upper 90 readings across the northern parts of Central Texas and some low 100s down south. This isn’t much of a change, but it will be lower than the 104-108 temperatures we’ve been dealing with so far this month. Temperatures could hang around the low 100s on Wednesday, but will start to soar back to and possibly above 105. There’s really no significant sign of change in our forecast even looking towards the end of August. Continue to remain careful while spending time outdoors as the dangerous heat and fire danger stick around for us in Central Texas.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures 27 6th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)

Next: 29 Days (1989) Longest streak of lows 80°+ 12 4th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 15 days (1934)

Next: 14 Days (1924) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation 57 4th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 61 Days (2012) Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation 42 Tied 5th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)

Next: 44 Days (1912 & 1930) Days with highs 105°+ 15 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 32 days (2011)

Current Streak: 4 Days (8/12) Days in 2023 at/above 100° 40 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925)

*chart updated on August 12th

