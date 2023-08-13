Killeen Police and Fire Department preparing for annual ‘Battle of the Badges Blood Drive’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department are hosting their annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held on Aug. 24 at the Killeen ISD Pratt Learning and Leadership Center on 505 East Jasper Road from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Donors who sign up to donate blood can vote for either the police department or fire department.

People wanting to donate must schedule an appointment since walk-ins are limited.

Appointments can be scheduled online here or by scanning the QR code on their flyer.

This year is the tie breaker since each department has two previous wins.

