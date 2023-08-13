Advertise
Leon County Sheriff’s Office makes arrests in theft

File Graphic

By Nate Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests in connection to stolen equipment from United Rentals early Sunday morning.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s office they responded, along with the Jewett and Buffalo police departments, to an alarm going off at United Rentals where suspects were seen actively stealing equipment on surveillance cameras.

Once the authorities arrived, they chased two suspects on foot and were unable to catch ether of them.

Later in the morning, the sheriff’s office saw a suspicious vehicle in the area where the suspects were last observed. It was there that a deputy conducted a traffic stop and arrested one of the suspects, as well as the driver of the car.

They also found narcotics in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says that around 5:30 a.m. they were notified that an individual matching the description of the remaining subject was seen at a business in Buffalo.

After an investigation involving the sheriff’s office and the Buffalo Police Department, they determined that the individual was the remaining subject, and booked them into jail. m

