Moldbreakers Fellowship holding ‘Back 2 School Bash’ to end the summer

(Pixabay / MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Moldbreakers Fellowship in Waco are holding a “Back 2 School Bash” tonight.

The event is being held at the Moldbreakers Fellowship Church from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to show up to the event.

There will be free haircuts, school supplies, games, food, music and much more available.

A student must be present in order to receive school supplies.

