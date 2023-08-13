A real summer “cold front” is arriving this week

We’re continuing our climb up numerous top 10 record lists as we deal with day after day of extreme heat. Look at the chart below for an up to date look at what lists were climbing up and where we’re at now compared to those years in the number 1 spots. As a reminder, continue practicing that heat and fire safety. We’re still very hot and extremely dry. Continue to use caution while spending time outdoors. As far as the forecast goes, it’ll generally remain unchanged for the next 10 days, BUT there is a tiny change that we’re watching… Although the change will be short lived.. The one teeny tiny change that we’re watching and very much looking forward to is a summer cold front that arrives throughout the day Monday. Sadly the significantly cooler air will stay bottled up to our north and northeast, but we will see temperatures drop anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. It’s looking “cool” enough that we may see a brief end to the triple digit streak we’ve been on for the last 28 days. Highs on Tuesday look to be in the mid 90s north to around 100 south. The front will be moving in during the afternoon hours Monday. The boundary itself will move into some hot and humid air that’ll be in place across Central Texas and that looks to lead to widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon/evening with activity winding down after sunset. We’re not expecting severe storms, but some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will be possible. Not everyone will see rain, but count yourself lucky if you do! Chances look best for areas near and north of HWY 84.

We’ll have one more “cooler” day on Wednesday as east/northeast winds continue behind the front. Wednesday morning may be as cool as the low to mid 70s! The last time we were cool like that was back around July 24th! Wednesday afternoon we could see a few upper 90s in our area, but most will warm back into the low 100s. A more significant warm up quickly returns Thursday. We’re talking about the return of the extreme heat with highs forecast to be above 105 once again. We’ll likely stay that hot heading into next weekend. Forecast models are starting to show signs of a breakdown of that high pressure system, so we may see the extreme heat turn down by the early parts of next week. We have a while to go before that happens, but it’s something we’re watching closely.

Monday is still looking very hot and humid despite having a cold front move in. We do have Excessive Heat Warnings in effect. Monday morning starts out in the mid 70s west to around 80 east. We’ll have some clouds around in the morning that’ll clear for the afternoon. The front moves in during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still have a chance to warm up around 103 north to 107 south before the front arrives. We could have some feels-like temperatures around 110. As the front arrives breezy northeast winds will move in and temperatures will slowly drop.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures

STREAK STARTED: Monday, July 17th, 2023 28 6th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)

Next: 29 Days (1989) *Longest streak of lows 80°+

STREAK ENDED: Sunday, August 13th 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934)

Next: 14 Days (1924) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 58 4th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 61 Days (2012) Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Saturday, July 1st, 2023 43 4th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)

Next: 44 Days (1912 & 1930) Days in 2023 with highs 105° or hotter

STREAK ENDED: Sunday, August 13th, 2023 15 2nd

Spot 1: 32 days (2011)

Longest Streak: 4 Days (8/09 - 8/12) Days in 2023 at/above 100° 41 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925)

*Longest Streak of 80-Degree Morning Temperatures Ends Sunday, August 13th: Have you noticed that our mornings have been extra warm so far this month?! In fact, mornings have been so warm that low temperatures ranged from 80 to 82 from the 1st through the 12th! This morning, on August 13th, our temperature dropped down to 79 - Which ends our current streak of 12 days, which is the 4th longest streak on record.

-Chart updated on August 13th

