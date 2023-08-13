Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Search underway for missing Dallas woman: Dallas police

(Dallas PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 65-year-old woman Lela Mckinney.

Mckinney is described by police as 5 feet 9-inch-tall Black woman who weighs about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on August 3, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. at the Ledbetter Dart Station in the 2000 block of E Ledbetter Drive.

Police say Mckinney is possibly on foot and may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 911 or 214-671-4268 and reference case number 144061-2023.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

With their own money, Aniya Smith, 17, and her family bought most of the school supplies and...
Temple teen organizes backpack drive event for students in need
The Old Main building at Baylor University in Waco on Dec. 23, 2020.
U.S. Department of Education reaffirms Baylor’s religious exemption in response to sexual harassment complaints
MCTMCTXSheriff Arrests Target Kidnapping Suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests kidnapping suspect with help of K9 unit
Multiple fire departments are helping contain a large brush fire in Lorena.