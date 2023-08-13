Search underway for missing Dallas woman: Dallas police

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 65-year-old woman Lela Mckinney.

Mckinney is described by police as 5 feet 9-inch-tall Black woman who weighs about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on August 3, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. at the Ledbetter Dart Station in the 2000 block of E Ledbetter Drive.

Police say Mckinney is possibly on foot and may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 911 or 214-671-4268 and reference case number 144061-2023.

