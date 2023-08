CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Cedar Park Police Department and SWAT are at a Cedar Park hotel in reference to a high-risk warrant.

At around 4:15, CPPD officers responded to the Best Western located at 425 East Whitestone.

Police ask people to avoid the area.

No additional information is available at this time.

