Temple boutique celebrates tax free weekend with additional savings

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A boutique in Temple is offering shoppers additional savings this tax-free weekend.

The Brickwood Boutique in Temple is offering 25 to 75 percent off their summer clothes.

Items that qualify for tax exemption across the state include most school supplies, clothes and shoes.

The full list of qualifying items for tax-free weekend can be found on our website here.

In order to qualify for tax exemption, items must be under $100.

Tax-free weekend last until 11:59 on Sunday Aug. 13.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.