Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Two Waco businesses raising money to support that affected by Maui wildfires

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Waco businesses with Hawiian ties are trying to raise money to help support those affected by the wildfires in Maui.

The owners Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in Waco posted a donation link on their website to raise help raise money.

Originally, they started out with a $100,000 goal with the intent to match that number.

Since initially posting the link donations have poured in and are now over $1.4 million with other companies joining in to match Hawiian Bros donation.

The new donation goal is $1.5 million, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Maui organizations to help with recovery effort.

The link to the donation page can be found here.

Another Waco business, L&L Hawaiian BBQ, has agreed to donate $1 for every order placed through their online website up to $10,000.

Orders can be placed now until the end of the month.

The money raised will be donated to the American Red Cross of Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

The Brickwood Boutique in Temple is offering 25 to 75 percent off their summer clothes.
Temple boutique celebrates tax free weekend with additional savings
The Brickwood Boutique in Temple is offering 25 to 75 percent off their summer clothes.
Temple boutique celebrates tax free weekend with additional savings
Two Waco businesses with Hawiian ties are trying to raise money to help support those affected...
Waco businesses raising money to support that affected by Maui wildfires
Multiple fire departments working to contain large brush fire in Lorena