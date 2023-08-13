Two Waco businesses raising money to support that affected by Maui wildfires

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Waco businesses with Hawiian ties are trying to raise money to help support those affected by the wildfires in Maui.

The owners Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in Waco posted a donation link on their website to raise help raise money.

Originally, they started out with a $100,000 goal with the intent to match that number.

Since initially posting the link donations have poured in and are now over $1.4 million with other companies joining in to match Hawiian Bros donation.

The new donation goal is $1.5 million, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Maui organizations to help with recovery effort.

The link to the donation page can be found here.

Another Waco business, L&L Hawaiian BBQ, has agreed to donate $1 for every order placed through their online website up to $10,000.

Orders can be placed now until the end of the month.

The money raised will be donated to the American Red Cross of Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.