What Games Will Make the Top 10 for 2023? | The Uplink [Ep 41]

Plus unions forming, Modern Warfare 3 revealed and a whole lot of Pokemon news
The Uplink | Will Starfield, Tears of the Kingdom or Baldur's Gate 3 reign supreme?
Andrew and Royden talk GOTY 2023 contenders(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

A lot has happened in the past few weeks, so we’re back to cover the biggest news! Special shout-out to all who came to comic-con and stopped by to see us! Marvel VFX artist file to form a union bringing us one step closer to total studio shutdowns. Activision finally unveils what we all knew was coming, Modern Warfare III. A Pokemon presents shows us some of the interesting places we’ll travel to in the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC. Plus, 2023 has been a great year for games, but which ones are on our GOTY shortlist?

Subscribe for freshly made Blastoise Soup!

More Hardwired: https://www.kwtx.com/content/news/entertainment/Hardwired/

More of The Uplink: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WFOugrju80&list=PLuwdy-EBJxBTJEKWpqTVBlFRRLn5MKXTn&pp=gAQBiAQB

