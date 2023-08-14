Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Authorities search for 17-year-old suspect in Hearne shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man with an AR-style rifle Saturday morning,

Jaiden McGrew, 17 is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Hearne Police Department officers responded at approximately 2:00 a.m. Aug. 12 to the Columbus Village apartment complex,in the 800 block of South Riley Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival in the area, a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the victim, his vehicle had been stolen earlier in the night by someone he knew, and later confronted McGrew and recovered his vehicle.

According to witness reports, Mcgrew began to fire an AR style rifle, at least 10 times, striking his vehicle and the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries and was shortly thereafter discharged.

Evidence and witness statements were collected from the scene.

Officers w executed search warrants at approximately 6:00 a.m Aug. 14 at three locations in reference to this case where they seized one firearm, firearm accessories and ammunition. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information about this case or the location of McGrew is to call 979-279-5333.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Tammy Blankenship Harlan (left) is charged in the hit-and-run death of David Grotberg. (Jail...
Trial of ex-Waco educator charged in hit-and-run death of Baylor student postponed

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
DPS: Two dead in head-on collision crash along FM 114
File Graphic
Central Texas resident dies in crash near Copperas Cove
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar faces sentencing for her involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder
Multiple fire departments assisting Groesbeck Fire-Rescue battle a fire in Groesbeck