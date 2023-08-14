Authorities search for 17-year-old suspect in Hearne shooting

HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man with an AR-style rifle Saturday morning,

Jaiden McGrew, 17 is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Hearne Police Department officers responded at approximately 2:00 a.m. Aug. 12 to the Columbus Village apartment complex,in the 800 block of South Riley Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival in the area, a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the victim, his vehicle had been stolen earlier in the night by someone he knew, and later confronted McGrew and recovered his vehicle.

According to witness reports, Mcgrew began to fire an AR style rifle, at least 10 times, striking his vehicle and the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries and was shortly thereafter discharged.

Evidence and witness statements were collected from the scene.

Officers w executed search warrants at approximately 6:00 a.m Aug. 14 at three locations in reference to this case where they seized one firearm, firearm accessories and ammunition. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information about this case or the location of McGrew is to call 979-279-5333.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.