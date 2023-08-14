Cedar Gap Park closed at Stillhouse Hollow Lake as a result of water levels approaching record lows

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday announced Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently experiencing “lower than normal lake levels” that forced the closure of Cedar Gap Park and all designated swim beaches.

The single lane boat ramp at Cedar Gap has become too shallow for launching boats safely, the corps said.

All other parks and boat ramps at Stillhouse Hollow Lake remain open including Stillhouse Park, Dana Peak Park, River’s Bend Park, Chalk Ridge Falls Park, and Union Grove Campground.

“Currently, all designated swim beaches remain closed on Stillhouse Hollow Lake,” the corps said.

Cedar Gap Park serves to provide boater’s access to the lake through its single lane boat ramp.

“Since the park does not provide day use or camping recreation opportunities, the entire park will be closed to the public for the safety of boaters and their equipment until lake levels come back up,” the corps of engineers said.

As a result of the drought, Stillhouse Hollow Lake water levels are approaching the record low of 604.83 feet above mean sea-level set back in January of 2012.

During the past two years, Stillhouse Hollow Lake has steadily dropped 16.5 feet from the normal lake level of 622 feet, the corps said.

The staff at Stillhouse Hollow Lake will continue to monitor parks and boat ramps and communicate with the public about any closures or changes to lake recreation.

Please check the lake’s facility closures list before planning your visit. For a list of closures, click here.

