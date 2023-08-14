Advertise
Central Texas resident dies in crash near Copperas Cove

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Copperas Cove Saturday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:26 p.m. Aug. 12 to FM 116, south of Copperas Cove.

A 2007 BMW passenger car was traveling southbound on FM 116 while a 2023 Toyota pickup was traveling northbound.

According to the Trooper investigating the crash, the BMW crossed over the center turn lane, traveled into the northbound lane, and collided head-on into the Toyota pickup. The Toyota was fully engulfed in flames after the collision.

The 46-year-old driver and a 42-year-old passenger of the Toyota escaped with minor injuries.

Bernard Christian Uhler II, 48, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Frank Price. Next of kin have been notified.

“Texas DPS reminds drivers to limit distractions when driving. Limiting distractions behind the wheel greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash,” said DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko.

The crash remains under investigation.

