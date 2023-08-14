A “cold” front arrives today, drops rain for some, and brings us all some brief heat relief!

Although the extreme heat and lack of rainfall may only take a brief reprieve this week, a reprieve from the hot and dry conditions is welcome! A weak cold front will swing through the area today and spark a few thunderstorms before dropping those oppressive high temperatures for about a day. Temperatures this morning starting out in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to about 104° this afternoon with heat index values nearing about 108°. From roughly 3 PM to 8 PM, we’re expecting a few storms to bubble up with the approaching front. The best chance of storms, roughly around 30%, stretches from Navarro County to Waco, through Gatesville, and to the Colorado River in San Saba and Lampasas County. These pop-up storms could contain some brief, heavy rainfall and could also contain lightning and strong wind gusts. Severe weather really isn’t expected with the storms today since there’s no upper-level support for severe weather, but we’ll keep an eye out on things. After today’s front eases through, we’re expecting morning lows to drop into the mid-70s Tuesday with highs settling ONLY in the upper 90s! We’ll see the coolest morning in quite some time Wednesday morning as lows start out in the upper 60s and low 70s, but highs will again jump to near 100°.

After Wednesday, the summertime heat-dome of high pressure will again build and move into the Plains. This, hopefully, will be the last time we see the heat-dome make an appearance this summer. If it is, the heat dome is going out like a lion with high temperatures ranging from 103°-107° Thursday through Monday with near-record highs expected on Thursday. The heat dome could break just enough to allow a tropical disturbance to move into the state next Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. It’s far too early for specifics on this feature and far too early to determine whether or not it’ll just be a nice rainstorm moving through the state or something more than that, but it’s something we’re keeping a close eye on. While most forecast models keep this disturbance as an open wave (meaning not a tropical depression or tropical storm), the Gulf of Mexico is basically a hot tub right now with very high sea-surface temperatures. It’ll be quite easy for a system to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico, but, again, it’s far too early for specifics.

We’re continuing our climb up numerous top 10 record lists as we deal with day after day of extreme heat. Look at the chart below for an up to date look at what lists were climbing up and where we’re at now compared to those years in the number 1 spots. As a reminder, continue practicing that heat and fire safety. We’re still very hot and extremely dry. Continue to use caution while spending time outdoors.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures

STREAK STARTED: Monday, July 17th, 2023 28 6th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)

Next: 29 Days (1989) *Longest streak of lows 80°+

STREAK ENDED: Saturday, August 12th 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934)

Next: 14 Days (1924) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 58 4th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 61 Days (2012) Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Saturday, July 1st, 2023 43 4th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)

Next: 44 Days (1912 & 1930) Days in 2023 with highs 105° or hotter 16 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Days in 2023 at/above 100° 41 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925)

-Chart updated on August 13th

