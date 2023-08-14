Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Deputies investigating shooting inside Woody’s Smokehouse in Leon County

According to the owners of the business, an armed patron shot another man who was attacking customers in the men’s restroom.
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon inside Woody’s Smokehouse on northbound I-45 in Centerville.

According to the owners of the business, an armed patron shot another man who was attacking customers in the men’s restroom.

“We had a customer come in harassing customer after customer. He proceeded to restrooms where he began to attack and beat two different customers. He then preceded to attack another customer in the restroom that was armed for protection,” said Diana Wood, who shared that the suspect was shot twice by the armed patron.

After he was hit, the suspect fled the business but was stopped and detained by law enforcement north of Centerville on Interstate 45, according to sources. He was then loaded into a medical helicopter where his condition isn’t known at this time.

KBTX has reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for details and we’re told a news release will be shared publicly later this afternoon.

No names have been shared at this time.

The story continues below

“Prayers for my team and customers that were involved would be greatly appreciated. We are thankful to law enforcement for the fast service and the capture of the attacker,” said Wood. “I’m thankful for the blood of Jesus that I pray daily over our team, our customers, our community, and the team of praying employees that unit with me each day in agreement for protection.”

“As we are reflecting, we asked ourselves what could have been the outcome if those prayers and cover was not implemented. Praises to God for the covering of everyone. If I ever had something to preach it would be today and it would be now. Cover your family, your friends, your work, and your school with the blood of Jesus before you walk out of your house each day,” Wood said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months

Latest News

A 9-year-old boy has died after first responders found the boy unresponsive at the Valencia...
Houston boy found unresponsive at apartments
A 9-year-old boy has died after first responders found the boy unresponsive at the Valencia...
Boy Found Unresponsive at Houston Apartments
Midway Middle School begins school year with fresh renovations, completing district's 2019 bond...
Central Texas middle school begins the year with major renovations, completing district’s 2019 bond project
KWTX News 10 This Morning
Midway Middle School begins school year with fresh renovations, completing district's 2019 bond project
After three years in the making, Baylor University showcased its new Mark and Paula Hurd...
Baylor University showcases its new Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center