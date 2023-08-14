DPS troopers investigate SH 6 crash where Mcgregor man died

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jason Ford, 47, of McGregor, is dead following a crash along Highway 6 Saturday night.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a fatal crash at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 12 on SH 6, 2.5 miles south of Valley Mills.

According to the lead Trooper on the scene, Ford was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on SH 6 while a 2014 Toyota passenger car was traveling northbound.

According to troopers, the Harley-Davidson crossed over the center double yellow lines at an excessive rate of speed and traveled into the NB lane and collided with the Toyota.

Ford was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Jeff Hightower. Next of Kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.