DPS: Two dead in head-on collision crash along FM 114

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash along FM 114 that occurred Saturday afternoon.

DPS troopers responded around 4:24 p.m. Aug. 12 to a fatality crash on SH 114 south of Walnut Springs.

A 2000 Chevrolet pick-up was traveling southbound on SH 144 and a 2002 Toyota passenger car was traveling northbound.

According to the lead Trooper on the scene, for reasons unknown, the Chevrolet pickup crossed over the center double yellow lines and into the path of the Toyota.

Melissa Erin Hames, 48, and Wilson Antonio Jimenez, 69, were killed upon impact.

Hames and Jimenez were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jeff Hightower. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still open and active.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.