Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot signs with Patriots: report

(KWTX) - Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, 28, has found a new team, according to an NFL insider.

Elliott will sign a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots, according to The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Cowboys released Elliott after he ran for a career-low 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

