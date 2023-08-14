Advertise
Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot signs with Patriots: report

FILE: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL divisional...
FILE: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, 28, has found a new team, according to an NFL insider.

Elliott will sign a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots, according to The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Cowboys released Elliott after he ran for a career-low 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

