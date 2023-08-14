Advertise
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate

By KOLO News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Reno man who was trying to keep his personalized Nevada license plate with an anti-California message has learned his fate.

A DMV administrative judge on Monday determined that Adam Steelmon does not have to change his license plate.

The judge with the Nevada DMV’s administrative office heard arguments in July for the appeal of the “Go back to California” license plate’s recall.

While the judge said nothing about disagreeing with the DMV committee’s assessment that the plate was defamatory, racist, or in poor taste, he said Steelmon can keep it as he is grandfathered in, having had the license plate for 19 years.

Nevada man awaits fate in alleged anti-California license plate recall

However, should Steelmon lapse in paying for the plate, he will lose it and be unable to get it back.

Steelman had the license plate for the last 19 years, but it was recalled by the DMV after somebody complained.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

