KWTX launches the KWTX Radar Network, adding a radar in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX-TV launched the KWTX Radar Network Monday, adding yet another tool for The Weather Authority to help forecast and track severe thunderstorms, winter weather events, and flooding rains across Central Texas. KWTX would like to thank Cen-Tex Roof Systems, who also sees the value in the radar and has partnered with us to invest in this new technology.

Why does this new radar matter?

The brand-new doppler radar installed on top of the water tower in Hamilton, Texas this summer is the first of it’s type in Central Texas allowing for KWTX meteorologists to see a high-resolution and low-level view of storms in a way that hasn’t been seen before in our area.

The Hamilton radar has a resolution up to ten-times the resolution of current National Weather Service radars allowing meteorologists to diagnose the most important features of thunderstorms and fills in a pronounced coverage “gap” the current national radar system has.

The National Weather Service’s network of radars, called NEXRAD, remains in use across the country and continuously feeds data back to the National Weather Service. The NEXRAD network is comprised of 160 radars and has been in service since the 1990s, but the last of these radars was installed in 2011 and there is currently no plans to expand or further improve NEXRAD outside of routine maintenance.

The NEXRAD coverage network comprises of 160 doppler radars across the country. All of the locations on the map are where National Weather Service radars are installed. The "coverage", indicated by the yellow, orange, and blue colors, indicate the lowest part of the atmosphere in which a radar can scan. As you get farther away from a radar, the coverage level gets higher and higher with some spots in the country only receiving coverage from 10,000ft and higher! (NOAA)

NEXRAD is an expansive network and has likely saved thousands of lives over the years, but there are notable coverage gaps across the country, including right here in Central Texas, where NEXRAD doesn’t see low enough in a storm to pick out hazardous weather phenomena like straight-line wind gusts, hail, and even tornadoes. The three local NEXRAD radars, in Abilene, Fort Worth, and Granger, create notable low-level “holes” west of Highway 281. If a storm was over Goldthwaite, for example, NEXRAD can only see the storm from approximately 1.4 miles high! Scans that high up into a storm aren’t able to see low-level rotation and can easily miss near-surface rotation indicative of a tornado and can vastly underestimate the size of hail too.

The image below shows the radar sites across Texas. The rings show where the best radar coverage is for low-level features, like tornadoes, and with the gaps outside of the rings indicating a lack of near-surface coverage.

Although NEXRAD radar covers the entire state, there are notable low-level gaps in the radar coverage. The circles indicate where the best coverage is for seeing low-level features, like tornadoes, and there's a notable hole on either side of I-35. (KWTX)

Even if you don’t live in one of the radar coverage gaps, the new Hamilton radar will improve the low-level view for storms closer to the I-35 corridor. For example, in Gatesville, Meridian, and Adamsville, NEXRAD can only “see” a storm from about 3,800ft up, but KWTX is now able to see that same storm from 1,400ft up.

The Hamilton radar isn’t just useful to show severe weather, but it also allows for KWTX meteorologists to more effectively see the type of precipitation falling (i.e. freezing rain, hail, sleet, or snow) and even see smoke plumes from grass fires that may have previously been hidden to radar.

How does it work

The beam of energy produced from doppler radars shoots out in all directions in a straight-line. When the energy scan, which goes out both horizontally and vertically, reaches an object in the sky, the energy gets reflected in all different directions. The return energy is picked up by the radar and run through computer algorithms to produce the traditional green-yellow-red you’re used to seeing.

Radar works by sending out pulses of energy into the atmosphere while waiting to receive the return energy back. The Hamilton radar scans the atmosphere both horizontally and vertically which helps to differentiate between objects like rain, hail, sleet, snow, and even tornado debris. (NOAA)

The beam of energy that comes from radar travels straight, but the curvature of the Earth causes the beam to get higher in the atmosphere the farther it travels. Within about 40 miles of a radar site, the radar is still able to effectively scan the low-levels of the atmosphere but the issues compound as the distance grows.

When the radar sends out a pulse of energy into the atmosphere, it travels in a straight-line. The curvature of the Earth means that the beam will eventually get higher up in the atmosphere. The farther away a storm is, the higher up the radar beam will read a storm which obscures low-level features. (NWS Jetstream)

The Hamilton radar works just the same as the NEXRAD radars, sending out a beam of energy and waiting for the return response, but is small enough to fit on the top of Hamilton’s water tower. The radar is nowhere as big as the NEXRAD radar, so it isn’t able to to scan the near 300 miles a NEXRAD does, but it does fill in the gap in coverage so we can see those vital low-level features in storms.

It’s like buying a 4k TV for the first time

The increased resolution of the Hamilton radar and the low-level views into storms previously unseen is a major upgrade for KWTX meteorologists and will help keep you safe.

Although you’ll only be able to see the data from this radar on KWTX, it will soon also be available to view exclusively in the FREE KWTX Weather App putting the power of the KWTX Radar Network in the palm of your hand anywhere you go.

