Mexia police determine social media threat towards Mexia Junior High to be a false threat

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A social media post about a potential threat to Mexia Junior High was determined to be a false threat by the Mexia Police Department.

On Saturday, Aug. 12 Mexia ISD was made aware of the post and immediately contacted Mexia PD.

Mexia PD investigated and determined the post was a false threat and no MISD students or staff are in any danger.

All MISD campuses will be open at regular times on Monday, Aug. 14.

