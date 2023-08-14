Advertise
Multiple fire departments assisting Groesbeck Fire-Rescue battle a fire in Groesbeck

(Groesbeck Fire-Rescue)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Groesbeck Fire-Rescue is battling a wildfire named the White Rock Fire on Country Road 632 in Groesbeck near Big Hill.

GFR is receiving assistance from Thornton, Kosse and West Lake Limestone Volunteer Fire Departments, The Texas A&M Forest Service and a TIFMAS Strike Team.

The fire is estimated to be 15 acres and is currently 20 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

GFR says the fire is still moving through dense brush and wooded areas.

