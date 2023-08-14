Quick dip below 100

Here we are in the middle of August... waiting on some changes to this brutally dry and hot summer. Well today we get some small changes! A weak front will be sliding southward which will give us a short break from highs over 100 and maybe even a small hope for rain tonight.

The door has opened ever so slightly for a few spot showers as the cold front pushes through Central Texas. Most will miss out but let’s celebrate those lucky few that see the rain this evening. That’s the first positive thing about this front. The second is the likelihood that we break our long stretch of triple digit highs. Tuesday morning starts in the mid to upper 70s, but throughout the day drier air filters down and highs only make it to the 90s! Double digit highs, woo! Highs will likely range from 96-99. Wednesday morning - that’s the sweet spot. With the drier air in place, morning lows are expected to dip down into the upper 60s/low 70s. If you’re looking for some nicer weather smack dab in the middle of this extreme heat, you will enjoy a few hours to start Wednesday. It’s short-lived though with highs back to 100 that very afternoon.

Dry air heats up quickly. And with high pressure building back up again, Thursday looks to be a scorcher. Record-highs expected as we jump back to 106-109 on Thursday. The heat doesn’t stop there. We have more extremely hot days on deck. Thursday through next Monday will feature highs well over 100.

The heat dome could break just enough to allow a tropical disturbance to move into the state next Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. It’s far too early for specifics on this feature and far too early to determine whether or not it’ll just be a nice rainstorm moving through the state or something more than that, but it’s something we’re keeping a close eye on. While most forecast models keep this disturbance as an open wave (meaning not a tropical depression or tropical storm), the Gulf of Mexico is basically a hot tub right now with very high sea-surface temperatures. It’ll be quite easy for a system to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico, but, again, it’s far too early for specifics.

We’re continuing our climb up numerous top 10 record lists as we deal with day after day of extreme heat. Look at the chart below for an up to date look at what lists were climbing up and where we’re at now compared to those years in the number 1 spots. As a reminder, continue practicing that heat and fire safety. We’re still very hot and extremely dry. Continue to use caution while spending time outdoors.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures

STREAK STARTED: Monday, July 17th, 2023 29 6th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)

Next: 29 Days (1989) Days in 2023 at/above 100° 42 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with highs 105° or hotter 17 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Saturday, July 1st, 2023 43 4th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)

Next: 44 Days (1912 & 1930) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 58 4th *Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 61 Days (2012)

Record Streaks that have Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) *Longest streak of lows 80°+ STREAK ENDED: Saturday, August 12th 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934)

-Charts updated on August 14th

