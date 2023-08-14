Advertise
Testimony to begin Tuesday in trial of Waco attorney charged in murder-for-hire scheme

Seth Sutton
Seth Sutton(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the murder-for-hire trial of Waco attorney Seth Sutton, who is charged with trying to arrange the death of another attorney suspected of molesting Sutton’s family member.

Sutton, 48, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a first-degree felony criminal solicitation of capital murder charge.

Sutton’s attorneys, Clint Broden and Robert Swafford, and prosecutors Patrick Sloane and Matthew Shawhan from the state attorney general’s office spent most of Monday selecting a jury of 10 men and two women, plus two male alternate jurors.

Sloane and Shawhan will begin laying out their case Tuesday morning and have listed about 30 potential witnesses, including two experts on the inner workings of “outlaw motorcycle gangs.”

Sutton, a prominent attorney who also is known for his participation in Waco Civic Theater productions, is charged with trying to hire an undercover Waco police officer to kill Waco attorney Marcus Beaudin, who is under indictment on charges he groped one of Sutton’s family members.

WEB XTRA: Journalist Tommy Witherspoon provided live updates during jury selection. Following him on X (Twitter) to stay informed as he covers this trial.

The undercover officer infiltrated Sutton’s Red Mouse Cult motorcycle club, which Sutton formed after he represented some of the bikers implicated in the Twin Peaks shootout.

Sutton contends that it was the officer who harped on getting revenge against Beaudin and entrapped him in the murder-for-hire scheme. Sutton’s attorneys also contend the officer ignored his supervisors’ orders to shut down the investigation and went “rogue” in his unrelenting efforts to make a case against Sutton.

Arrest records show Sutton gave the undercover officer $300 with which to buy an untraceable gun.

Sloane focused a bit on laws governing entrapment defenses during his voir dire examination, telling prospective jurors they must determine if the defendant was induced by law enforcement, if he committed the crime and if the inducement was so persuasive that it would work on a regular person.

Many on the panel told the attorneys they have family ties to law enforcement, with some saying they would definitely place more credibility in the testimony of a law enforcement officer than a normal witness. Others also told Swafford they would give lawyers less credibility as witnesses than police officers.

Swafford also asked the panel of 100 prospective jurors their feelings about motorcycle clubs, especially the Bandidos, and those who ride motorcycles.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

