Texas DPS: 22-year-old driver dies after being ejected from pick-up rollover

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man is dead following a vehicle crash in Freestone County early Monday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 14 to a crash on IH-45, 3.5 miles north of Buffalo.

According to investigators, a 2003 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was off the right shoulder of the roadway when the driver lost control as he attempted to take action and get back on the roadway, causing the truck to roll over. The driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the pick-up.

Jesus Emilio Rebollo, 22, was pronounced deceased at 5:15 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Lisa Hendrix. Notification to next of kin was made.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.