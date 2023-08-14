Advertise
Texas Farm Bureau, Belton ISD honor Lake Belton High’s Katelin Kelly as 2024 Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year

Katelin Kelly, an English teacher at Lake Belton High School, was honored by a committee of...
Katelin Kelly, an English teacher at Lake Belton High School, was honored by a committee of teachers as the 2024 Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Katelin Kelly, an English teacher at Lake Belton High School, was honored by a committee of teachers as the 2024 Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

On Monday, The Texas Farm Bureau, the Belton Independent School District, and Executive Director of ESC Region 12, Jerry Maze, Ed.D, presented Kelly with the prestigious award during a ceremony at Belton High School.

“As an organization that supports and works with thousands of educators every year, we are extremely proud of this educator,” said Maze, “The time and energy she dedicates to her students and their learning is truly an inspiration.”

Katelin Kelly (Middle) was honored as the 2024 Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Katelin Kelly (Middle) was honored as the 2024 Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year.(Courtesy Photo)

Kelly has taught for five years, teaching literature and creative writing at Lake Belton High School in Belton ISD for the last two years.

She previously taught social studies and language arts for three years at Little Wound Middle School in Kyle, South Dakota, until 2014.

Kelly took a break from teaching to continue her education from 2014 to 2016 and then worked as the Managing Editor at the Bat City Review before returning to teaching in 2021.

The Texas Farm Bureau Insurance is the program sponsor for the Region 12 Educators of the Year program.

Katelin Kelly
Katelin Kelly(Courtesy Photo)

