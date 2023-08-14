Texas sues Shell over mass fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - Shell is facing a lawsuit for a massive fire at one of its Chemical plants as the State of Texas is suing the oil giant and a subsidiary of Mexican state oil company Pemex.

Together, they own and operate the chemical and refinery complex near Houston that went up in flames in May.

The Wall Street Journal reports that state officials allege the fire caused “mass quantities” of contaminants in the air. The pollutants also allegedly flowed into nearby waterways.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality is asking for unspecified monetary damages and other relief.

A Shell Spokesperson told the Journal that the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Pemex said it is committed to working with regulators and dedicated to safe and environmentally responsible business practices.

