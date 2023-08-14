Traffic stop leads to big drug bust in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Marlin conducted a traffic stop Monday morning and ended up making a big drug bust.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic offense.

During the investigation, police officers discovered 63 pounds of marijuana, 17 grams of cocaine, and $18,000 in cash, the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police did not provide much more information, like the location of the traffic stop or the name of the person or persons taken into custody.

