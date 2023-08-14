Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Traffic stop leads to big drug bust in Marlin

Police officers in Marlin conducted a traffic stop Monday morning and ended up making a big...
Police officers in Marlin conducted a traffic stop Monday morning and ended up making a big drug bust.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Marlin conducted a traffic stop Monday morning and ended up making a big drug bust.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic offense.

During the investigation, police officers discovered 63 pounds of marijuana, 17 grams of cocaine, and $18,000 in cash, the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police did not provide much more information, like the location of the traffic stop or the name of the person or persons taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Tammy Blankenship Harlan (left) is charged in the hit-and-run death of David Grotberg. (Jail...
Trial of ex-Waco educator charged in hit-and-run death of Baylor student postponed

Latest News

Katelin Kelly, an English teacher at Lake Belton High School, was honored by a committee of...
Texas Farm Bureau, Belton ISD honor Lake Belton High’s Katelin Kelly as 2024 Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year
The single lane boat ramp at Cedar Gap has become too shallow for launching boats safely, the...
Cedar Gap Park closed at Stillhouse Hollow Lake as a result of water levels approaching record lows
Photo of Jaiden McGrew released by the Hearne Police Department.
Authorities search for 17-year-old suspect in Hearne shooting
High winds, dry conditions, low humidity leave Central Texas at risk of wildfire danger
Governor issues disaster declaration as most of Central Texas remains under the threat of wildfires