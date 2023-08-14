Waco ISD starts school year with district-wide clear backpack policy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD students are strolling into the school year sporting a variety of clear backpacks as the district enforced the safety measure for every campus to start implementing the policy on the first day of school Monday.

The district already enforced these changes on upper level campuses in the spring after they were incidents of prohibited items being found on campus, but it decided to expand the policy to elementary schools as well.

“The clear backpack is just one more thing to make people feel a little bit better when they’re on campus,” Suzanne Hamilton, the executive director of student services for Waco ISD, said.

The district and its community partners have hosted events for free backpack giveaways to make sure every student is able to have a clear backpack for the upcoming school year.

Crestview Elementary parent Elbira Cerbantes said a small business donated a clear backpack for her son, but the adjustment may be tough for her son, who is going into his second year of special education. She said she bought him a dinosaur backpack over the summer, which he loved, but she said, when she tried to introduce the clear backpack to her son to start getting used to it, he ignored it.

“The backpack that we got for him for this school year, the one with the designs and everything, since we are telling him that he’s about to go back to school and trying to get him back on the regular school schedule, he wears it, and I’m like, ‘Baby, that’s not the one that you’re going to take. You’re going to take the other one,’” she said. “But, he really ignores the other one, and he keeps using the dinosaur one that he got for this year.”

She said she was also concerned that his backpack and school supplies may be more likely to get mixed up with others since some clear backpacks look similar. Cerbantes said she is adding her son’s initials to the bag.

“Kids are kids and they can be a bit overwhelming at times, so I know, even though with the initial, it could easily get confused because they’re all clear,” she said.

Cerbantes said the clear backpacks do not ease her worries as she sends her son off to class.

“I know it sounds very sad, but I don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference,” she said. “I know it’s an initiative, and, as parents, we need to cooperate and do our part and help our kids get everything together to go back to school. I highly doubt there is going to be any difference.”

Crestview Elementary Principal Samantha Crayton said parents she has heard from have been excited about the changes.

“Parents have been excited to just know and understand the new safety procedures,” she said.

She said adding names or initials is okay as long as it is clear and transparent.

“Just ensuring that we can inside the backpack for the safety of our school and our students,” she said.

Waco ISD said the change is a layer to the many safety procedures they are trying to enforce so that each campus is as safe as possible. Students are still allowed to bring items that are not prohibited like jackets, note books and school supplies. Girls are allowed to bring a pouch for personal hygiene items to maintain privacy as well.

“I just go back to this is just a tool in a myriad of things that we’ve layered onto our campuses to make sure that they’re safe,” Hamilton said. “Ultimately, it’s still those relationships between teachers and their students, making sure that that’s the foundation. This just helps to where the backpacks are just an additional layer that’s there.”

The district recently installed artificial intelligence prohibited-item detectors at middle and high schools to enhance safety and efficiency as students enter campus.

“It really does help because, in the morning, when you have 800 students walking through a building, it’s quick, it detects things, prohibited items, and if they need to come out of the line, otherwise they’re coming in just like everybody else,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said she has not noticed much of any pushback from students in terms of these procedures and policies.

“A lot of our kids don’t really carry around books like we did back when we were in high school,” she said. “It’s really more like personal things. So kids, to be honest be with you, don’t really push back on a lot of this stuff.”

The district plans to discuss further safety plans in terms of hiring security resource officers for additional campuses.

