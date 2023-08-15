2-A-DAYS: Live Oak coming back “stronger, more mature”

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Live Oak Classical School football program has only been around for just over a decade, yet, the program already has several Six-Man football state titles.

After winning it all in 2021, they followed their state championship with a 6-6 season and a second round playoff exit.

It wasn’t what they wanted, but this year, they’re recommitting themselves to their standards of excellence.

“We always want, even when we lose a lot, to have a constant to our program where we pursue excellence every year, regardless of who we got.,” said head coach Brice Helton. “No, we’re probably not back up to the top of the caliber that we expect from the last several years, but we expect to go out there and give everything we got every week.”

Expect to see a bit more size on their core group of players, including senior defensive back Graham Jahrmarkt. He says they’ve all gotten a lot bigger this offseason.

“A lot of us have gotten stronger because we were a pretty young team other than our four seniors from last year,” said Jahrmarkt. “We were kind of small, but now, we’ve put on some weight, gotten stronger, and I think a lot of people are more mature and are just more bought into the program.”

LIVE OAK FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri, 8/25 7:00 pm vs. Conroe Covenant

Fri, 9/1 7:30 pm at Coram Deo (Plano)

Fri, 9/8 7:00 pm vs. Vanguard

Fri, 9/15 7:00 pm vs. Gordon

Fri, 9/22 7:00 pm vs. Lometa

Fri, 9/29 7:00 pm at Kingdom Prep (Lubbock)

Fri, 10/6 7:00 pm at Faith Academy (Marble Falls)

Fri, 10/13 7:00 pm vs. Round Rock Christian

Fri, 10/20 7:00 pm at Holy Trinity Catholic

Fri, 11/3 7:00 pm vs. Concordia (Round Rock)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.