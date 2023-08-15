Advertise
2-A-DAYS: Rosebud-Lott digging deep this year to contend for a playoff spot

2-A-DAYS: Rosebud-Lott
2-A-DAYS: Rosebud-Lott(KWTX)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - There is one theme for the Rosebud-Lott Cougars entering the year: they have to dig deep and find that second gear.

In 2022, they had 13 very well-experienced seniors that helped put together a solid year. But this year, that group of seniors that made up about half of their team, is gone, leaving behind a lot of youth.

Head coach Brandon Hicks is excited for the guys he has to work with this season, even though he knows they’ve got some ground to make up.

“We talk a lot about grit with our team, and that’s something that we’re definitely going to need this year,” said Hicks. “Those 13 seniors that graduated, that’s a lot of spots and roles that need to be filled. You line (our guys up) across the field, and they’re not going to win the eye test with a lot of people, but it’s a lot of fun to coach a group like that. They go out, and they just play every play.”

One guy that does in fact pass the eye test is star wideout and defensive back Jamarquis Johnson. He’s the district’s projected Offensive Player of the Year and is going to need to lead the younger guys around him.

Though, Hicks admits his presence alone helps make his job a heck of a lot easier.

“He makes you a smarter coach, that’s for sure,” said Hicks. “But the challenges that go along with that is he’s not a secret. I’m not rolling (him) out there and people don’t know who he is, they know who he is. It’s a gameplan thing, but it’s a lot of fun to coach a kid like that.”

ROSEBUD-LOTT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri, 8/25 7:30 pm at Leon

Fri, 9/1 7:30 pm at Wortham

Fri, 9/8 7:30 pm at Goldthwaite

Fri, 9/22 7:30 pm vs. Crawford

Fri, 9/29 7:30 pm at Riesel

Fri, 10/6 7:30 pm at vs. Bruceville-Eddy

Fri, 10/13 7:30 pm vs. Bosqueville

Fri, 10/20 7:30 pm at Valley Mills

Fri, 10/27 7:30 pm at Marlin

Fri, 11/3 7:30 pm at Moody

