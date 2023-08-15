2-A-DAYS: Teague returning from breakout year with high expectations

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - It was somewhat of a breakout year for Teague just a season ago after the Lions recorded their winning season since 2017.

Initially, they were a team with low expectations, but they managed to finish the year with just one district loss.

Instead of being picked to finish last in the district this year, the Lions are projected to finish second. It’s a completely different outlook heading into the season for head coach Zach Linscomb and the Lions.

“It’s two different worlds,” said Linscomb. “Last year, we went in with a chip on our shoulder like we had something to prove. This year, we got to prove them right and prove that maybe some of the respect that is given to us is rightfully given”

The Lions are returning all but five starters between both sides of the ball. This includes last year’s District Defensive Newcomer of the Year Jaden Cole as well as quarterback Zak Leija and wideout Jehmel Rice.

Now that they have the weapons, Linscomb knows how to use them.

“Knowing what those guy’s skills are now, we don’t have to waste time figuring that out,” said Linscomb. “Now, it’s all about all the fancy things that we can do with it.”

TEAGUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri, 8/25 7:30 pm at Rockdale

Fri, 9/1 7:30 pm vs. New Waverly

Fri, 9/8 7:30 pm at Centerville

Fri, 9/15 7:30 pm vs. Buffalo

Fri, 9/29 7:30 pm at Eustace

Fri, 10/6 7:30 pm vs. Malakoff

Fri, 10/13 7:30 pm at Mexia

Fri, 10/20 7:30 pm vs. Groesbeck

Fri, 10/27 7:30 pm at Kemp

Fri, 11/3 7:30 pm vs. Fairfield

