2-A-DAYS: Waco High Lions continuing to develop crop of talent

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When Waco High head football coach Linden Heldt took over the Lion’s program in 2021, he knew what he was signing up for.

He inherited a team that hadn’t won more than two games since 2017, and that stayed true until a season ago. In his second year at Waco, Heldt led the Lions to two wins, beginning to develop home-grown talent for years to come.

Heldt is committed to the build, even if it takes him another year or two to get back on the winning wagon.

“It takes a little bit of time to really get it up to what you want it to be,” said Heldt. “We’ve really developed our kids. Statistically, we record everything. We’re the fastest team we’ve ever been, we’re the biggest team we’ve ever been, and we’re the strongest team we’ve ever been.”

One of those players Hedlt wished he was able to develop more last year was then sophomore-sensation quarterback RJ Young. After helping Waco drop 45 points in their week two win against White, Young would soon suffer a season-ending injury, a big blow to the Lion offense.

Young is back, healthy, and ready to take the field again this season to help get Waco back on track.

WACO LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri, 8/25 7:00 pm vs. Boyd

Fri, 9/1 7:00 pm at White (Dallas)

Fri, 9/8 7:00 pm at Granbury

Fri, 9/15 7:00 pm vs. Midlothian

Fri, 9/22 7:00 pm at Lake Belton

Fri, 9/29 7:00 pm vs. Ellison

Fri, 10/6 7:00 pm at Red Oak

Thu, 10/12 7:00 pm vs. Shoemaker

Fri, 10/27 7:30 pm at Cleburne

Fri, 11/3 7:00 pm vs. Killeen

