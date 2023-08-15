2-A-DAYS: “We’re gonna do what we do”: Mart is hungry after upset in title game

MART, Texas (KWTX) - When you talk about some of the best football towns in the best football state in the country, Mart, Texas is one of those towns that comes to mind.

The Panthers had a remarkable season last, turning in a near-perfect 15-1 record; however, that one loss came to them at the wrong time after they were upset in the state championship.

Coach Kevin Hoffman said his Mart Panthers weren’t themselves during that state title game, which is what they’ll be focusing on moving forward.

“We just gotta be us,” said Hoffman. “My whole deal since I’ve been the head coach here is we’re gonna do what we do. Going 15-1 is a great year, but by our standards, it’s kind of a failure.”

This group of seniors they have this year have yet to win a state championship. They’ve been close, but a state title hasn’t returned to Mart since their three-peat from 2017-2019. On the even brighter side, Mart is returning several key seniors, including all-state defensive tackle Monte Swaner, who wants to give his town what it deserves in his final year at Mart.

“It’s a big deal in our town,” said Swaner. “It’s either a state championship or bust. If we don’t get there, we know our expectations, and that’s how we like to play.”

Mart has reloaded and is ready to pick back where they left off in 2022. Expect to see the Mart Panthers play all through the month of December.

MART FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri, 8/25 7:00 pm vs. Crockett

Fri, 9/1 7:30 pm at Marlin

Fri, 9/8 7:30 pm at Italy

Fri, 9/15 7:30 pm at Centerville

Fri, 9/22 7:00 pm vs. Meridian

Fri, 9/29 7:00 pm at Hico

Fri, 10/6 7:00 pm at vs. Frost

Fri, 10/20 7:00 pm at Wortham

Fri, 10/27 7:00 pm at Dawson

Fri, 11/3 7:00 pm at Hubbard

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.