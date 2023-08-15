Advertise
2-A-DAYS: Wortham projected to be “biggest sleeper team” in 2-A football

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WORTHAM, Texas (KWTX) - More than several high school football experts, including the guys over at Dave Campbell’s, have picked Wortham to be one of 2-A’s biggest sleeper teams in the state this year.

Chad Coker and his Bulldogs finished 2022 with a 9-3 record and built a solid foundation for many great years to come, and it all starts with their defensive line.

“A lot of people are returning on the line,” said Coker. “We’re still going to be solid up front I believe, one the offensive side, and especially the defensive side.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Coker said his secondary is going to be tested a lot this year, especially in their first couple of weeks of play.

“We got two throwing teams early, Kerens and Rosebud-Lott,”” said Coker. “Those secondary guys gotta grow up fast so that we’re ready for district play.”

Speaking of district play, one district rival in particular, the state runner-up Mart Panthers, will likely be Wortham’s biggest roadblock to a deep playoff run. Coker said they’re going to have to take this season game-by-game in order to secure a spot at the top of their district.

“We’re prepared for guys like Mart and everybody in the district,” said Coker. “We’re not taking anybody lightly. I know last year, it was kind of basically us, Mart, and Dawson, but those guys were all young and they’re getting older too. We gotta be ready for them.”

WORTHAM FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri, 8/25 7:00 pm vs. Kerens

Fri, 9/1 7:30 pm vs. Rosebud-Lott

Fri, 9/8 7:30 pm at Leon (Jewett)

Fri, 9/15 7:30 pm at Blooming Grove

Fri, 9/22 7:00 pm vs. Hubbard

Fri, 9/29 7:00 pm at Meridian

Fri, 10/6 7:00 pm vs. Hico

Fri, 10/13 7:00 pm at Frost

Fri, 10/20 7:00 pm vs. Mart

Fri, 11/3 7:00 pm at Dawson

