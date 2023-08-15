Advertise
American Cancer Society delivers tickets to biggest fundraiser of the year Pony Express-style

By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Pony Express was back in business on Monday as the American Cancer Society (ACS) delivered tickets to its annual Cattle Baron’s Ball on horseback, a delivery fitting for the “Yellowstone” theme of this weekend’s event.

Representatives with ACS accompanied the two riders as they made their way around town.

Event Co-Chair Becky Kramm said they thought the special deliveries would be the perfect way to generate excitement the week of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Today, we wanted to do something a little different this year for delivering tickets and VIP parking passes so we are doing a horse special delivery by our fabulous cowboy, or cowboy team I should say, and they are delivering the tickets and parking passes to all of our sponsors,” Kramm said.

The horses traveled to the offices of main sponsors which included Ascension Providence, KWTX, iHeart Radio and Integ.

Organizers say the over-the-top ticket drop-offs were just a preview of what’s to come.

Pete Sousa on horseback outside the KWTX studios
Pete Sousa on horseback outside the KWTX studios(KWTX)

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a little different,” Kramm said. “We have some new activities that we haven’t had in the past. We’re really excited about our band the Frontmen. I’m really excited that we did a ‘Yellowstone’ theme this year.”

The featured entertainment this year is the band The Frontmen, which features the lead singers of three of the top bands in the 1990s; Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, and Tim Rushlow of Little Texas.

The group has a combined 30 #1 hits and have sold 30 million records worldwide.

Kramm said the organization is also proud to say the money raised this year will stay entirely local.

The Pony Express was back in business on Monday as the American Cancer Society (ACS) delivered tickets to its annual Cattle Baron’s Ball on horseback, a delivery fitting for the “Yellowstone” theme of this weekend’s event.(KWTX)

“This year we’re keeping the funds local. Typically, we pick a cancer that goes nationwide,” she said. “This year we wanted to do something a little different so all the funds will stay local this year.”

The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball will be Saturday at the Extraco Event Center Coliseum.

You can purchase tickets or get more info at centraltexascattlebaronsball.org.

There are still tables or individual tickets available.

